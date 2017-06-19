Metro approves $1.4B construction plan for Gold Line extension to Claremont
Residents of the Inland Empire should soon have another way of getting to and from Los Angeles-but maybe not as soon as they expected. Metro's Board of Directors approved a $1.4 billion budget Thursday to extend the Gold Line from its current terminus in Azusa to Claremont, 11.5 miles to the east.
