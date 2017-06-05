Man shot, critically wounded in Pomona

POMONA >> A man in this early 20s was hospitalized in “extremely critical condition” Sunday, June 4, after an early-morning shooting in Pomona, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of Third and Locus streets, according to a Pomona Police Department news release.

