Man charged in beating of 82-year-old Pomona grandfather

POMONA >> The man police say attacked his grandfather in the 82-year-old man's Pomona home was charged with elder abuse and burglary Tuesday, officials said. Sammeon Christian Waller, 24 , was formally charged and, if convicted, he could face up to 12 years in state prison, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

