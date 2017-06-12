LAa s heat wave is on. Herea s how to keep cool and protected
A scorcher of a heat wave expected across Los Angeles County over the next few days prompted local and state health officials on Friday to alert residents to take precautions to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses. Forecasters say temperatures could reach triple-digits across the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys through Tuesday.
