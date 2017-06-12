LAa s heat wave is on. Herea s how to...

LAa s heat wave is on. Herea s how to keep cool and protected

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LA Daily News

A scorcher of a heat wave expected across Los Angeles County over the next few days prompted local and state health officials on Friday to alert residents to take precautions to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses. Forecasters say temperatures could reach triple-digits across the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys through Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glendora-Such a Terrible place except for every... 23 hr citiZen 64x 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri SamePhartz 33,175
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Fri FAR Q 4,848
City council and appointed planning commission ... Fri rmonterastelli50 3
Shooting in Cherryville!!!!! (Apr '07) Thu el paisa 347
News Pomona gang members sentenced in shooting of te... (May '14) Thu Dreya La Fea 9
News For Pomona, gangs are not a new problem (Feb '08) Thu Dreya La Fea 341
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 17 at 1:00PM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,848 • Total comments across all topics: 281,830,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC