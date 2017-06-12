LA County Fair is hiring 1,200 people...

LA County Fair is hiring 1,200 people, how to be one of them

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Fairplex in Pomona is hosting a job fair Tuesday, June 27 to fill 1,200 seasonal positions at this year's fair. “We actually get people of all ages , so we see a very diverse workforce,” said Renee Hernandez, Fairplex spokeswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08) 11 hr Nancy B 364
Glendora-Such a Terrible place except for every... Fri citiZen 64x 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri SamePhartz 33,175
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Fri FAR Q 4,848
City council and appointed planning commission ... Fri rmonterastelli50 3
Most racists city in California (Sep '12) Fri rmonterastelli50 116
News West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09) Fri West COvina 26
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 18 at 3:05AM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,847,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC