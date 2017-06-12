LA County Fair is hiring 1,200 people, how to be one of them
Fairplex in Pomona is hosting a job fair Tuesday, June 27 to fill 1,200 seasonal positions at this year's fair. “We actually get people of all ages , so we see a very diverse workforce,” said Renee Hernandez, Fairplex spokeswoman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08)
|11 hr
|Nancy B
|364
|Glendora-Such a Terrible place except for every...
|Fri
|citiZen 64x
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|FAR Q
|4,848
|City council and appointed planning commission ...
|Fri
|rmonterastelli50
|3
|Most racists city in California (Sep '12)
|Fri
|rmonterastelli50
|116
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Fri
|West COvina
|26
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC