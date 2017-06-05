How Pomona and San Bernardino almost ...

How Pomona and San Bernardino almost became Kitty Hawk

Inventor Alva Reynolds wanted to really dazzle the Inland Empire in 1906, but his plans just didn't get off the ground. Reynolds' claim to fame was his creation known as the “Man Angel,” an oval-shaped gas balloon that carried a pilot in a wire cage shaped like a canoe.

