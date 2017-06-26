Housing bubble in the Inland Empire? ...

Housing bubble in the Inland Empire? Here's what the numbers say

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: National Mortgage News

Demand for single-family homes in the Inland Empire has fueled the strongest building activity in nearly a decade, according to a new report from UC Riverside, though experts say the recent spike is nowhere near the intensity and volume of the mid-2000s. Construction on single-family homes construction in the region hit its highest level for a single quarter in nine years, at 2,182 units, in the first quarter, according to the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting and Development at the UCR School of Business Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Watch (Jun '12) 5 hr Anonymous 505
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 19 hr TooPharts 33,190
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) Sun la puente 1,824
Heard Chris Jeffes applied (May '16) Sat Dictator 5
News 'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ... Sat Pure Love 3
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) Jun 23 Richard hollien 22
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 22 CassH 4,849
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 26 at 9:27AM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,207 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC