Housing bubble in the Inland Empire? ...

Housing bubble in the Inland Empire? Herea s what the numbers say

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Construction continues at the Park Place community being built in southern Ontario Wednesday June 21, 2107. The demand for single-family homes in the Inland Empire has fueled the strongest building activity in nearly a decade, according to a new report from the UC Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 min Papi Chulo 33,189
Police Watch (Jun '12) 1 hr Shelly beaver 504
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 9 hr la puente 1,824
Heard Chris Jeffes applied (May '16) Sat Dictator 5
News 'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ... Sat Pure Love 3
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) Jun 23 Richard hollien 22
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 22 CassH 4,849
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 25 at 8:49PM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,243 • Total comments across all topics: 282,024,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC