Hot Rod Hero Alex Xydias turns 95 Alex Xydias

Alex Xydias , original hot rod hero, founder of the SoCal Speed Shop, one of the first record-holders at Bonneville, pioneer in motorsports broadcasting, one of the founders of SEMA, B-17 and B-24 gunner and engineer, and founding member of The Greatest Generation, has turned 95. Xydias celebrated his birthday with a couple hundred of his closest friends June 17 at the Alex Xydias Center for the Automotive Arts , a trade and technical school he started in Pomona to teach skills like welding, fabricating and all the stuff we older citizens learned in shop class in high school.

