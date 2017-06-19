Hot Rod Hero Alex Xydias turns 95 Ale...

Hot Rod Hero Alex Xydias turns 95 Alex Xydias

4 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Alex Xydias , original hot rod hero, founder of the SoCal Speed Shop, one of the first record-holders at Bonneville, pioneer in motorsports broadcasting, one of the founders of SEMA, B-17 and B-24 gunner and engineer, and founding member of The Greatest Generation, has turned 95. Xydias celebrated his birthday with a couple hundred of his closest friends June 17 at the Alex Xydias Center for the Automotive Arts , a trade and technical school he started in Pomona to teach skills like welding, fabricating and all the stuff we older citizens learned in shop class in high school.

