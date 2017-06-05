Hired in 1958 as a 'computer,' Sue Finley talks about her long career at JPL
Sue Finley is a subsystem and test engineer for NASA's Deep Space Network. Sue Finley, 80, has worked at NASA 's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Caada Flintridge for more than 50 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|Nancy B
|364
|Glendora-Such a Terrible place except for every...
|Fri
|citiZen 64x
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|FAR Q
|4,848
|City council and appointed planning commission ...
|Fri
|rmonterastelli50
|3
|Most racists city in California (Sep '12)
|Fri
|rmonterastelli50
|116
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Fri
|West COvina
|26
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC