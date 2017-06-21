Hired in 1958 as a 'computer,' Finley...

Hired in 1958 as a 'computer,' Finley recalls her long career at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Philly.com

Sue Finley, 80, has worked at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory outside Los Angeles for more than 50 years. She was first hired in 1958 as a "computer," an employee who calculated mathematical equations, such as rocket or spacecraft trajectories, by hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 1 hr CassH 4,849
Busy body 2 hr Momma bear 3
Where is scum bag murribitto? 10 hr Same old 1
Heard Chris Jeffes applied (May '16) 10 hr Dictates 3
employees personel use of city yard -------dump... Wed me and you 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Wed LandedPharts 33,177
News Off Citrus announces closure after lease talks ... (Sep '10) Jun 19 Janet Spaulding 14
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 22 at 11:27AM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC