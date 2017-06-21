Hired in 1958 as a 'computer,' Finley recalls her long career at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Sue Finley, 80, has worked at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory outside Los Angeles for more than 50 years. She was first hired in 1958 as a "computer," an employee who calculated mathematical equations, such as rocket or spacecraft trajectories, by hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|CassH
|4,849
|Busy body
|2 hr
|Momma bear
|3
|Where is scum bag murribitto?
|10 hr
|Same old
|1
|Heard Chris Jeffes applied (May '16)
|10 hr
|Dictates
|3
|employees personel use of city yard -------dump...
|Wed
|me and you
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|LandedPharts
|33,177
|Off Citrus announces closure after lease talks ... (Sep '10)
|Jun 19
|Janet Spaulding
|14
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC