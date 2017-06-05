Here's Your Summer Guide to SoCal's Drive-In Movie Theaters
The city of Montclair is a small tract of land situated between Pomona and Upland, which was once swaddled in the sweet scent of citrus trees. It used to be named Monte Vista, but there was another town of the same name in California, so a 1958 vote changed the moniker.
Pomona Discussions
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|32 min
|LostPhartzs
|33,153
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Was Phartzz
|34
|v pso str (Apr '11)
|Tue
|O killer
|93
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|Rancho Cucamonga residents given new rules for ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 4
|Eric
|34
|Agenda 21 already here! Expect more building an...
|Jun 4
|No balls
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
