Grandson arrested in severe beating o...

Grandson arrested in severe beating of grandfather in Pomona

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

POMONA >> A man who police say beat his 82-year-old grandfather into a coma in Pomona this month was arrested Saturday in Sacramento. Sammeon Christian Waller, 25, was spotted in a Sacramento neighborhood Saturday morning, according to a Pomona Police Department news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08) Sun Nancy B 364
Glendora-Such a Terrible place except for every... Fri citiZen 64x 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jun 16 SamePhartz 33,175
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 16 FAR Q 4,848
City council and appointed planning commission ... Jun 16 rmonterastelli50 3
Most racists city in California (Sep '12) Jun 16 rmonterastelli50 116
News West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09) Jun 16 West COvina 26
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 19 at 2:17PM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,797 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC