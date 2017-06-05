Grand Park Leader to Depart

Grand Park Leader to Depart

Last November, City Administrative Officer Miguel Santana announced that he would step down to become president and CEO of the Los Angeles County Fair Association. In seven years on the job, he had emerged not only as the chief sculptor of the city's budget, but also became an outspoken advocate on addressing homelessness.

