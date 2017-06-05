D.A.: Pomona police officer justified...

D.A.: Pomona police officer justified in shooting armed man on bike

POMONA >> The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has ruled a Pomona police officer was justified in shooting a man in August 2015, officials announced. Officer Blake Jensen shot Carlos Ibarra after Ibarra pulled out a revolver and pointed it at the officer as he rode his bike toward Jensen on the evening of Aug. 7, 2015, according to the findings released by the D.A.'s Office.

