D.A.: Pomona police officer justified in shooting armed man on bike
POMONA >> The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has ruled a Pomona police officer was justified in shooting a man in August 2015, officials announced. Officer Blake Jensen shot Carlos Ibarra after Ibarra pulled out a revolver and pointed it at the officer as he rode his bike toward Jensen on the evening of Aug. 7, 2015, according to the findings released by the D.A.'s Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|ThatPhaarts
|33,159
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Laur
|119
|Commies hate THAAD system
|Wed
|Invaders
|2
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Was Phartzz
|34
|v pso str (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|O killer
|93
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|Rancho Cucamonga residents given new rules for ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 4
|Eric
|34
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC