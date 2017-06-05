Claremonta s Renwick House makes midnight move, where to find it now
Renwick House is seen here in its new location on the east side of College Avenue. Anyone who drives along College Avenue in Claremont may blink in confusion at finding a signature building on the opposite corner from the last time they drove by.
