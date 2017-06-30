Baldwin Park man admits to fatal stabbing, receives 16 years to life in prison
BALDWIN PARK >> A Baldwin Park man was sentenced to 16 years to life Friday for stabbing another man to death during a fight late last year, authorities said. Steven Barron , 55, pleaded “no contest” to a count of second-degree murder for the Dec. 9, 2016, slaying of 43-year-old Gilbert Ochoa of Baldwin Park, according to Los Angeles County District attorney's officials.
