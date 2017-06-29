Artist Adela Goldbard and Her Crew Ar...

Artist Adela Goldbard and Her Crew Are Building a Mexican Landscape Just to Burn it Down

Mexican muralist Jos Clemente Orozco's 1930 fresco, Prometheus , which places the titan in thick columns of fire, towers over a dining hall at Pomona College. Across campus, Mexican City visual artist Adela Goldbard and her team are busy creating papier-mch sculptures - cacti, trees, even a minibus - and preparing them all for the fireworks that will burn, spin and destroy them in a public spectacle later this year.

