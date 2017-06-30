Are six cities along future Foothill Gold Line ready for construction, road closures?
Meetings: Six: July 13, San Dimas Senior/Community Center; July 18, Palomares Park Community Center, Pomona; July 19, Montclair Senior Center; July 24, Alexander Hughes Community Center, Claremont; Aug. 3, Hillcrest Retirement Community, La Verne; Aug. 7, Glendora Library-Bidwell Forum. All meeting times are 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CLAREMONT >> The next leg of the Foothill Gold Line is coming, including 12.3 miles of tracks, at least 23 new or renovated bridges, 28 street-level train crossings and five parking garages all descending upon six foothill suburbs.
