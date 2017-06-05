Alta Raise $27 Million in Funding
With an extra $27 million in funding, bikes like the Redshift MX are just the beginning for Alta. The company, which produces the Redshift MX that Cycle News tested in April , secured the funding via Venture Capital firm Mountain Nazca as well as teaming with motorcycle industry legend, Bob Fox , among others.
