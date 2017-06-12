3 ways police are looking for drunk drivers in Ontario, Upland and Pomona this weekend
Be careful how you celebrate those graduations this weekend: Local police will be out in force looking for impaired drivers. Police will set up a DUI checkpoint somewhere in the city between 6 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.
