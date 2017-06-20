2017 LA RoadstersShow SwapLA Roadster show

2017 LA RoadstersShow SwapLA Roadster...

2017 LA Roadster show

The 53rd LA Roadster Show & Swap, held at The Fairplex in Pomona, Calif., featured 1200 cars, many of them roadsters, many of those '32 Fords. The 53rd LA Roadster Show & Swap, held at The Fairplex in Pomona, Calif., featured 1200 cars, many of them roadsters, many of those '32 Fords.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Off Citrus announces closure after lease talks ... (Sep '10) 14 hr Janet Spaulding 14
News Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08) Sun Nancy B 364
Glendora-Such a Terrible place except for every... Jun 16 citiZen 64x 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jun 16 SamePhartz 33,175
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 16 FAR Q 4,848
City council and appointed planning commission ... Jun 16 rmonterastelli50 3
Most racists city in California (Sep '12) Jun 16 rmonterastelli50 116
