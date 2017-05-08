What students will do at the Ross-McC...

What students will do at the Ross-McCracken Learning Expo in Pomona on Sunday

Thursday May 4

POMONA >> Science demonstrations, viewing the stars with the help of a planetarium and information on how to go to college are among the many activities going on at the 10th Annual Ross-McCracken Learning Expo Sunday at Fairplex. The free four-hour event begins at noon in Building 9 of Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave. Entrance to the event is through Gate 9 on White Avenue.

