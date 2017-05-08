What students will do at the Ross-McCracken Learning Expo in Pomona on Sunday
POMONA >> Science demonstrations, viewing the stars with the help of a planetarium and information on how to go to college are among the many activities going on at the 10th Annual Ross-McCracken Learning Expo Sunday at Fairplex. The free four-hour event begins at noon in Building 9 of Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave. Entrance to the event is through Gate 9 on White Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,979
|Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09)
|17 hr
|Flores
|26
|Family of missing South Pasadena boy seeking vo...
|21 hr
|Cant Be Harsh
|1
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Sat
|concerned res
|118
|Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10)
|May 5
|Ana
|52
|Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr...
|May 3
|Billy jack attack
|1
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Apr 24
|mixedup
|442
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC