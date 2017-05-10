What Pomona residents want at Fairplex
POMONA >> Fairplex is a place where people with a profound interest in everything from dance and physical fitness to robotics and music come together. And as some envision it, the facility owned by Los Angeles County and operated by the Los Angeles County Fair Association could be a place that attracts more groups representing multiple generations of various cultures and ethnic groups from across the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Chosen Traveler
|33,027
|Driver smuggling illegal immigrants nearly runs... (May '09)
|19 hr
|Haim Gweta Roladi...
|208
|Failed attempt Glendora Planning Commission
|20 hr
|Watcher
|3
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|Sat
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|May 10
|ProllyPhartz
|32
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|Apr 24
|mixedup
|442
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC