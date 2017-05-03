Two killed in shooting at Pomona grocery store
A man and a woman were shot and killed in the back of a Pomona grocery store on Tuesday night, authorities said. Officers responded to a "shots fired" call at Perez Market in the 2400 block of Valley Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, and found the victims in the rear of the store suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement issued by the Pomona Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08)
|20 min
|Ashton
|226
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|21 min
|Human pharted
|32,946
|Failed attempt Glendora Planning Commission
|10 hr
|scrubbers
|1
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|Paco
|1,819
|Commies hate THAAD system
|Tue
|send more systems
|1
|Bribery charges return in Colonies scandal (Jan '14)
|Mon
|Billy jack attack
|3
|1977 murder (Sep '07)
|Apr 29
|Mary
|38
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC