Two killed in shooting at Pomona grocery store

A man and a woman were shot and killed in the back of a Pomona grocery store on Tuesday night, authorities said. Officers responded to a "shots fired" call at Perez Market in the 2400 block of Valley Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, and found the victims in the rear of the store suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement issued by the Pomona Police Department.

