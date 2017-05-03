Those Who Fear Announce Hiatus And Fi...

Those Who Fear Announce Hiatus And Final Performance [News]

Monday May 1

The band scheduled a farewell show on "Facedown Fest", which will take place at The Glass House in Pomona, CA from May 11th to 13th, with their performance being on the first day of the festival. This story was written by a UG user.

