These are the three parks Pomona will...

These are the three parks Pomona will build, spruce up this year

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

The city of Pomona has secured a grant that will allow it to make some improvements to Valley Boulevard from Temple Avenue to Humane Way. City Council members would like to make improvement to Holt from Humane Way to Dudley as seen here on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 Pomona, Ca.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Cucumbers pharts 32,967
News Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr... Wed Billy jack attack 1
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) Wed Ashton 226
Failed attempt Glendora Planning Commission Tue scrubbers 1
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) May 2 Paco 1,819
Commies hate THAAD system May 2 send more systems 1
News Bribery charges return in Colonies scandal (Jan '14) May 1 Billy jack attack 3
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 04 at 8:57PM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC