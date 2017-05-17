South Pomona lot no place for a gas station, council says
POMONA >> A lot near a school - vacant for many years but proposed to house a gas station - will remain empty for the time being. Area residents said building a gas station there represented a safety risk to the immediate neighborhood and also to the hundreds of children and parents at nearby Philadelphia Elementary School.
