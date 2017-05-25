Rodders' Pilgrimage to the L.A. Roadster Show held Father's Day Weekend June 17-18, 2017

It could be the location, but two of STREET RODDER 's favorite custom car shows, with the emphasis on roadsters, are right here in Southern California at the Fairplex in Pomona, California. The Fairplex, formerly known at the L.A. County Fairgrounds, have been the host to California custom car culture since 1951 when the Pomona dragstrip opened and the L.A. County Fair held custom car shows right alongside prized pigs and exotic chickens.

