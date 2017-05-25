Rodders' Pilgrimage to the L.A. Roads...

Rodders' Pilgrimage to the L.A. Roadster Show held Father's Day Weekend June 17-18, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

It could be the location, but two of STREET RODDER 's favorite custom car shows, with the emphasis on roadsters, are right here in Southern California at the Fairplex in Pomona, California. The Fairplex, formerly known at the L.A. County Fairgrounds, have been the host to California custom car culture since 1951 when the Pomona dragstrip opened and the L.A. County Fair held custom car shows right alongside prized pigs and exotic chickens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr Would Phart 33,095
Poll east side pomona rifa (Mar '08) 13 hr That MOFO 266
Ontario Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 20 hr life 3
Pomona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 20 hr KOK 3
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) Wed powerball win 201... 112
News Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09) Wed Anonymous 28
The 7 criminals that work for the city! Wed Dictators 2
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,288,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC