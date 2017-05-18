Robert Hight shatters NHRA Funny Car record at 337.66 mph
Robert Hight shattered the Funny Car speed record at 337.66 mph Friday in the lone round of qualifying in the rain-delayed NHRA Heartland Nationals. Hight topped the previous record of 335.57 that Matt Hagan set last year at Heartland Park Topeka and matched this season in the season-opening event in Pomona, California.
