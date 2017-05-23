Resident reports suspicious person in...

Resident reports suspicious person in Claremont, leads to arrest

CLAREMONT >> Police say the driver of a stolen 2016 Dodge Dart evaded capture after crashing into a garage, but a day later a resident's report of a suspicious man led to his arrest. Manuel Castellanos III, 44, of Pomona was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, burglary, theft, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, trespassing and a parole violation, a news release states.

