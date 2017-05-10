Reaching for the Stars and Possibly M...

Reaching for the Stars and Possibly Mars.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

Victor Glover was one of just eight who were chosen. Astronaut is, of course, among the most rare and elite of careers; there have been fewer than 350 NASA astronauts since the first seven were chosen in 1959.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) 2 hr Wsv IE MVR 111
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr He phart 33,016
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) Wed ProllyPhartz 32
News Report: Remains of euthanized pets made into so... (Feb '10) May 10 Wisdom 50
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) May 9 new mexico 1,820
News Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09) May 7 Flores 26
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 13 at 1:31AM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 280,977,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC