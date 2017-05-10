Reaching for the Stars and Possibly Mars.
Victor Glover was one of just eight who were chosen. Astronaut is, of course, among the most rare and elite of careers; there have been fewer than 350 NASA astronauts since the first seven were chosen in 1959.
