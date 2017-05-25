Pomona ponders how to handle pot come 2018

POMONA >> With a little more than seven months before the state begins licensing recreational marijuana businesses, Pomona City Council members sat down this week to outline their options. California voters approved Proposition 64 , the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, on Nov. 8, 2016, and the following day it became legal for people 21 and older to use marijuana and to cultivate a maximum of six marijuana plants per residence, Deputy City Attorney Norma Copado said.

