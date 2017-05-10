Pomona police seize 6 guns, 5 pounds ...

Pomona police seize 6 guns, 5 pounds of marijuana during raid; ex-con arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

POMONA >> A police task force carried out a raid at a Pomona home Friday, resulting in the seizure of six guns, 500 rounds of ammunition and five pounds of marijuana from a convicted felon. Joseph Michael Cesena, 39, was boked on suspicion of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm following his arrest, which took place shortly after noon at a home in the 2500 block of Cathy Avenue , Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr This phart 33,010
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) Wed ProllyPhartz 32
News Report: Remains of euthanized pets made into so... (Feb '10) Wed Wisdom 50
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Wed Well Well 4,846
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) Tue new mexico 1,820
News Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09) May 7 Flores 26
News Family of missing South Pasadena boy seeking vo... May 7 Cant Be Harsh 1
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 12 at 1:51AM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,954,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC