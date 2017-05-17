Pomona man sentenced 15 years in girl...

Pomona man sentenced 15 years in girlfrienda s stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

POMONA >> A 19-year-old Pomona man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend, who survived the attack last year. Martin Gallegos was sentenced immediately after pleading no contest to one count each of attempted murder and injuring a spouse or girlfriend, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 min Papi Chulo 33,045
Review: 1-800 Radiator (May '09) 2 hr Jefher 123
News Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08) 6 hr OllllllO 55
News Child care program continues through December (Nov '10) 7 hr Papajohn 8
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) Tue EARTHQUAKE 9
News Driver smuggling illegal immigrants nearly runs... (May '09) May 14 Haim Gweta Roladi... 208
Failed attempt Glendora Planning Commission May 14 Watcher 3
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC