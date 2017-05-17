Pomona man sentenced 15 years in girlfrienda s stabbing
POMONA >> A 19-year-old Pomona man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend, who survived the attack last year. Martin Gallegos was sentenced immediately after pleading no contest to one count each of attempted murder and injuring a spouse or girlfriend, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 min
|Papi Chulo
|33,045
|Review: 1-800 Radiator (May '09)
|2 hr
|Jefher
|123
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|OllllllO
|55
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Papajohn
|8
|What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08)
|Tue
|EARTHQUAKE
|9
|Driver smuggling illegal immigrants nearly runs... (May '09)
|May 14
|Haim Gweta Roladi...
|208
|Failed attempt Glendora Planning Commission
|May 14
|Watcher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC