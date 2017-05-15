Pomona man killed in solo-vehicle Wal...

Pomona man killed in solo-vehicle Walnut crash

The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 3:05 a.m. on westbound Valley Boulevard east of Paseo Tesoro, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 28-year-old man died at the scene.

