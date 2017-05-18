Police pursuit ends in Pomona crash; ...

Police pursuit ends in Pomona crash; San Bernardino man arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

POMONA >> A San Bernardino man who reportedly fled from deputies in a stolen vehicle out of Chino Hills was arrested Wednesday after he crashed into a vehicle and then smashed into the gates of a Pomona apartment complex, officials said. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Cody Circle of San Bernardino, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Was phart 33,080
News Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09) 12 hr NERI 27
Lavar Ball 23 hr OllllllO 1
News Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08) May 18 Veritas 56
Review: 1-800 Radiator (May '09) May 17 Jefher 123
News Child care program continues through December (Nov '10) May 17 Papajohn 8
News What San Francisco did to poor little Yucaipa i... (Jul '08) May 16 EARTHQUAKE 9
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,182,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC