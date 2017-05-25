Pit bull 'cries' after realising owne...

Pit bull 'cries' after realising owners have abandoned her at animal shelter

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

A video showed four-year-old Electra in a distressed state at the Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona, California. 'Electra represents the face of sadness and reality in the shelters,' wrote shelter volunteer Lolys Menchaka, who posted the clip on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 33 min Trojan 33,098
Poll east side pomona rifa (Mar '08) 21 hr That MOFO 266
Ontario Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu life 3
Pomona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu KOK 3
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) Wed powerball win 201... 112
News Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09) Wed Anonymous 28
The 7 criminals that work for the city! Wed Dictators 2
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC