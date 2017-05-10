Nine arrested in Pomona human trafficking and prostitution sting
Authorities set up in the Holt Avenue corridor of Pomona, a frequent site of illegal activities including prostitution, around 4 p.m., according to Pomona police Corporal J. Martinez. Uniformed and undercover officers from the Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Probation Department took part in the operation which resulted in the arrest of nine people suspected of engaging in prostitution or loitering with the intent to commit prostitution, Martinez said.
