Man who stabbed friend 40 times in fatal Pomona attack to be sentenced
POMONA >> A Pomona man is expected to be sentenced Thursday after he was convicted of fatally stabbing a friend in a trailer in 2015, court records show. George Hernandez, was convicted of killing Albert Daniel Herrera, 36, June 24, 2015 in a trailer on the 1700 block of East Mission Boulevard, officials said.
