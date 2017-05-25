Man who stabbed friend 40 times in fa...

Man who stabbed friend 40 times in fatal Pomona attack to be sentenced

13 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

POMONA >> A Pomona man is expected to be sentenced Thursday after he was convicted of fatally stabbing a friend in a trailer in 2015, court records show. George Hernandez, was convicted of killing Albert Daniel Herrera, 36, June 24, 2015 in a trailer on the 1700 block of East Mission Boulevard, officials said.

