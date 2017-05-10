Man killed in Pomona hit-and-run along Gary Avenue
POMONA >> A man in his 40s was killed tonight when he was struck by a vehicle in Pomona, whose driver fled the scene. The collision was reported at 8:10 p.m. on Garey Avenue between Artesia Boulevard and the 10 Freeway, said Pomona police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 min
|Trojan
|33,019
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|8 hr
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|Wed
|ProllyPhartz
|32
|Report: Remains of euthanized pets made into so... (Feb '10)
|May 10
|Wisdom
|50
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|May 9
|new mexico
|1,820
|Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09)
|May 7
|Flores
|26
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC