Man arrested on suspicion of trafficking 19-year-old woman
A 31-year-old Hemet man was arrested Wednesday, May 10, on suspicion that he pimped, threatened and acted violently toward at least one young woman, sheriff's officials said. Lawrence Lamont Randall was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, pimping, pandering and violating his parole.
