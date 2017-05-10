Inspectors trying to figure out what sparked this Pomona fire
POMONA >> Los Angeles County Fire authorities are investigating what sparked a large, second-alarm fire which destroyed a portion of a Pomona apartment building under construction. “Investigators are out at the scene right now trying to determine the cause,” Inspector Gustavo Medina said Thursday morning.
