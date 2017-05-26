Indie rockers Modest Mouse will perform at the Fox Theater in Pomona on Sunday, May 28.

There is no shortage of concerts to venture to, but indie music lovers will be in for a treat when Modest Mouse stops by the Fox Theater Pomona on Sunday, May 28. The group hit musical strides with popular songs such as "Float On," "Dashboard" and "Lampshades on Fire." The band's most recent album, "Strangers to Ourselves," was released in 2015.

