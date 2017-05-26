Indie rockers Modest Mouse will perform at the Fox Theater in Pomona on Sunday, May 28.
There is no shortage of concerts to venture to, but indie music lovers will be in for a treat when Modest Mouse stops by the Fox Theater Pomona on Sunday, May 28. The group hit musical strides with popular songs such as "Float On," "Dashboard" and "Lampshades on Fire." The band's most recent album, "Strangers to Ourselves," was released in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|What Phart
|33,141
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|4 hr
|Wondering
|3,256
|Agenda 21 already here! Expect more building an...
|5 hr
|No balls
|3
|San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of Upl...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|2017 business for sale Glendora ca
|Fri
|scoop
|1
|Chick-fil-A to open restaurant in Glendora on J...
|Fri
|spoon dives
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC