Homeless man killed in Pomona hit-and-run identified
The victim, identified by the county coroner's office as 42-year-old Christopher Robles, was pronounced dead at the scene, Perez said. The crash was reported at 8:10 p.m. Thursday on North Garey Avenue, between Artesia Street and the 10 Freeway, said Pomona police Lt.
