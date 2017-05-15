Homeless man killed in Pomona hit-and...

Homeless man killed in Pomona hit-and-run identified

Saturday May 13 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

The victim, identified by the county coroner's office as 42-year-old Christopher Robles, was pronounced dead at the scene, Perez said. The crash was reported at 8:10 p.m. Thursday on North Garey Avenue, between Artesia Street and the 10 Freeway, said Pomona police Lt.

