Driver seriously injured in Pomona crash
A driver who struck a utility pole and a guard rail was seriously injured Sunday, May 7, 2017, in a crash on Phillips Boulevard at the San Antonio Creek wash overpass, west on East End Avenue in Pomona. POMONA >> The driver of a vehicle lost control crashing into a utility pole and guard rail near a Pomona intersection and suffering serious injuries, authorities said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pomona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|This phart
|33,010
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|Wed
|ProllyPhartz
|32
|Report: Remains of euthanized pets made into so... (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Wisdom
|50
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Well Well
|4,846
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Tue
|new mexico
|1,820
|Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09)
|May 7
|Flores
|26
|Family of missing South Pasadena boy seeking vo...
|May 7
|Cant Be Harsh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pomona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC