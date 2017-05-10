Driver seriously injured in Pomona crash

Driver seriously injured in Pomona crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

A driver who struck a utility pole and a guard rail was seriously injured Sunday, May 7, 2017, in a crash on Phillips Boulevard at the San Antonio Creek wash overpass, west on East End Avenue in Pomona. POMONA >> The driver of a vehicle lost control crashing into a utility pole and guard rail near a Pomona intersection and suffering serious injuries, authorities said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pomona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr This phart 33,010
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) Wed ProllyPhartz 32
News Report: Remains of euthanized pets made into so... (Feb '10) Wed Wisdom 50
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Wed Well Well 4,846
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) Tue new mexico 1,820
News Motorcycle rider dies after losing control in O... (Sep '09) May 7 Flores 26
News Family of missing South Pasadena boy seeking vo... May 7 Cant Be Harsh 1
See all Pomona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pomona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 12 at 1:51AM PDT

Pomona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pomona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Pomona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,954,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC