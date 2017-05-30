Driver dies in fiery Pomona crash that closes Towne Avenue
A driver was killed in a fiery crash early Friday, May 26, 2017, on Towne Avenue between Ninth and 11th streets in Pomona. The street has been shut down for the investigation.
