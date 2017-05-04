Dozens attend vigil for two shot, kil...

Dozens attend vigil for two shot, killed in Pomona

23 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

POMONA >> Dozens of people held a vigil tonight for a man and woman who were fatally shot outside a market in Pomona, as authorities sought public help to find whoever killed them and determine why they were targeted. The victims died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday near the Perez Market in the area of Ridgeway Street and Barjud Avenue, the Pomona Police Department reported.

