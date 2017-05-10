College journalists navigate political climate, freedom of speech
A fierce battle is being waged at the Claremont Colleges over the First Amendment, and a student publication is caught in the crossfire. In the past couple years, students attending the city's five undergraduate colleges have become increasingly politically active, with their demonstrations, statements and demands typically centering on issues of race.
