Bear euthanized after ita s struck on 210 Freeway in La Verne

LA VERNE >> A female bear had to be euthanized after it was hit by a vehicle Monday morning near the eastbound 210 Freeway near Foothill Boulevard, according to the operations manager at the Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona. “After conducting some X-rays, we learned she had several fractures and a dislocated leg,” James Edward said.

